Family rave returns to Lancaster

A popular family rave is returning to Lancaster for the second time.

Big Fish Little Fish has been voted ‘Best Family Event’ for the last three years running at the National Family Arts Festival Awards and has been playing to packed crowds in London since 2013.

Last year it wowed Lancaster audiences and now it is returning to the Nuffield Theatre at Lancaster University, working with Lancaster Arts, on September 24, between 2pm and 4.30pm.

In 2017 Big Fish Little Fish won multiple Family Arts Festival Awards including ‘Audience Choice Best Venue’ award for their event at the Chorlton Irish in Manchester.

Big Fish Little Fish’s North West team launched in Manchester in November 2015 to a fantastic response.

DJs at the north west events have included Hacienda DJs – Herbie Saccani and Tom Wainwright, Cream DJs Paul Bleasdale, Andy Carroll and John Kelly.

Madchester/Indie BFLF have also been held with Dave Booth, the original Stones Roses tour DJ, on the decks.

The family raves include a multi-sensory dance floor with top DJs.

Club visuals, bubble machines, glitter cannons and a giant parachute dance help to create the atmosphere of a real rave.

As well as a play and chill out area for babies, the events have a craft area with a colouring mural and a play dough table.

The theme of the Lancaster rave will be ‘Animal Fantastical.’

“We’re delighted to have K-Klass on the decks with a house and (grown up) dance music set and a live PA by the fantastic Bobbi Depasois,” said Rachel Wilkinson, north west organiser. Tickets cost £8 adults and £6 children on 01524 594151. Pre-walkers are free, but ticketed.