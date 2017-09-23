Family fun to boost festive lights fund

A fun-packed event which will raise funds for Garstang’s annual Christmas lights display is to be staged early next month.

Tickets are now available for the 3rd Annual Light Up Garstang Family Fun night, on Friday October 6 from 7pm.

It takes place at Garstang Country Hotel and Golf Centre, on Bowgreave Drive, Bowgreave.

Included will be live entertainment from Davey Dee and special guests, which this year will be characters from children’s favourite, Beauty and the Beast.

Kate Pollard, one of the organisers, said: “There is fun to be had for all ages including fabulous toy and sweet tombola’s, a bottle tombola for the adults, games galore and we’ll have a fantastic raffle with some great prizes to be won.”

The event will also include hot food such as bacon barmcakes and chips available on request from the hotel.

Organised by the Garstang Christmas Light’s committee and sponsored by Sweets of Garstang, this event will raise some much-needed funds to keep the Garstang Christmas Lights twinkling this year.

The lights more £12,000 to put up each year - and the funding from Wyre Borough Council is being cut, meaning that more money has to be raised by the small team of volunteers.

This year there is around a £5,000 shortfall that needs to be raised.

Tickets for the Family Fun Night are available from Richard Seed , Sweets of Garstang and Printmob. priced at £2 an Adult and £1 a child. All children must be accompanied by an adult.

For more information about the Garstang Christmas Lights and their other upcoming fundraising events, or to get involved with the team, contact the Garstang Christmas Lights Facebook page.