Family fun day on Conway Park

Families wanting to make the most of the final weeks of summer are invited to join the Friends of Conway Park for a fun day extravaganza on Sunday August 27.

An action packed programme of events has been lined up for the fundraiser from a ‘Just For Fun Dog Show’ to sports and games to picnic in the park.

The fun kicks off on the park off Belton Hill and Janice Drive at 11am.

Spokesperson for the Friends Geoff Rand said: "We hope it will be a fantastic family day for people to come and enjoy activities on the park.

"And hopefully we can raise some much needed funds for the Conway Park project. It would be great if we could get some extra volunteers on the day."

The ‘Just For Fun Dog Show’ sponsored by Oakhill Veterinary Centre will have eight categories for judging to include cutest puppy up to 12 months, prettiest bitch, most handsome dog, best golden oldie (over eight yrs), waggiest tail, best junior handler (under 11yrs), best rescue/re-homed dog and the dog the judges would most like to take home.

Geoff added: "It’s all for fun, not too serious and aimed at involving all dog lovers to come along and enter."

There will be other canine activities including a doggy lucky dip, guess the name of the dog

Visitors to the park are all encouraged to bring along a picnic and rug. Refreshments will be available to purchase (no hot drinks) as well as homemade cakes for sale and lots of goodies and an ice cream van.

A whole variety of games and sports for children, families and friends will take place throughout the day.

The event is being run and organised by local volunteers and all prizes are donated from a selection of local businesses.