Everyone needs good neighbours

Two committed residents have been recognised for getting local residents involved in community activities and events.

Denise Willis and Tom Lambert were honoured with a Good Neighbour Award at an annual event in York hosted by housing and care provider Places for People, which celebrates the commitment and positive impact that residents can have on their local communities and their neighbours’ daily lives.

Denise, 66, was nominated for her work in involving residents at Lancaster Court, Preston, in a range of activities; including inclusive BBQs, mending of equipment, gardening and social events.

Her commitment to the local area has created a beautiful garden that all residents are now proud of.

The award is a display of gratitude towards Denise for her hard work in ensuring the residency is a place everyone can be proud of.

Tom Lambert, from Bamber Bridge, was another resident presented with a Good Neighbour Award. He was nominated for his welcoming nature, often running errands and inviting neighbours to community events.

Denise said: “It was just so flattering to receive an award. I really didn’t feel as though I was doing anything special. I just try to get everyone involved in the local community here, simply by inviting neighbours to social events, and leaving magazines out for everybody to read.”

David Cowans, Group Chief executive of Places for People, presented the winners with their Good Neighbour Awards, saying: “These awards are a truly eye-opening occasion, allowing us to celebrate and appreciate those people who have a positive impact on their fellow neighbours, and the wider local community.

“It is always such an honour to meet and reward individuals who are literally changing the lives of others every day. The most inspiring thing about these people is that they often insist they haven’t really done anything special – and that’s exactly what makes people special and an award all the more deserved.”