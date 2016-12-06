Rod licence money put to good use in county

The Environment Agency has released the annual fisheries report detailing how the £21 million in rod licence income was distributed by the agency and its partners.

The cash was used nationwide to protect and enhance angling and fisheries between April 2015 and March 2016.

The Agency says it used rod licence money to restock England’s rivers with 452,220 coarse fishand opened up 405 kilometres of river for fish with 57 fish passes at locks and weirs.

In Lancashire and Cumbria £49,000 of rod licence money benefited a range of river habitat improvement projects.

The projects were joint funded with partners and ranged from educational programmes for children, on the River Loud – showing them how improving habitat is good for fisheries – to improved spawning for coarse fish on Lower River Lune.