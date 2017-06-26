Gardeners wanted to tidy Preston’s Winckley Square

Green fingered residents are being sought for a new gardening group to keep a historic area of Preston tidy.

Gardener and ranger for Winckley Square, Tony Lewis, is looking for a few members of the public to help him in maintaining the newly developed area.

The 55-year-old who works for Preston Council says it’s a good chance for keen gardeners to get involved or for people to meet like-minded flower enthusiasts.

“I had a few people asking me about coming down but I couldn’t guarantee I’d be there with working on Avenham and Miller parks as well,” Tony said.

“So I set up this session so people could have a chat with me about what they’d like to do, because any help is brilliant.”

Tony will be meeting anyone interested in Winckley Square on Tuesday at 5pm with the session running until 8pm.

Tony said: “I thought those times would allow people to come down after work.

“People interested also said they had more spare time during the week.”

Tony has already ran two sessions on June 17 and June 21 and is keen to add more volunteers.

“There’s already four people confirmed for Tuesday’s event but it’d be nice to get some more,” he said.

“It can be a good way to get into gardening or to meet some like-minded people - whatever people want it to be.”

Anyone interested is asked to bring their own equipment but some will be provided.

For more details or in the event of bad weather contact Tony on 07764366135 or email winckleysbear@btinternet.com