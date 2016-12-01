Search

Emergency services attend house fire in Preston

Fire crews were called to the incident at around 8am this morning.

Two fire engines and crews attended a fire at a home on Skeffington Road in Preston this morning (1 December).

It is thought that the fire, which started at around 8am, started from a plug and socket in the hallway of the home.

A spokesperson for Preston fire station said: "The fire was out on their arrival at the scene and had not developed or spread beyond the electrical socket where it originated. Firefighters used a thermal imaging camera to ensure there were no unseen hot-spots remaining in the wiring."

Nobody was injured as a result of the fire.