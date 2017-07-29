Electrification of railway lines will be worth disruption in end

Have your say

There’s a major upgrade taking place on the train line between Preston and Blackpool.

The work is not without it’s disruption but Network Rail is promising a much improved service once the electrification work is complete.

​What?

As part of Network Rail’s £1bn Great North Rail Project, work is continuing to complete the upgrade and electrification of the railway between Preston and Blackpool.

Much of the work is being carried out at night.

Why?

Network Rail and train operators want to provide cleaner, quieter and more reliable journeys on the busy route by May 2018.

What is happening?

The 17-mile route between Preston and Blackpool North will be fully electrified, paving the way for better trains with more seats.

Network Rail is also improving the track layout and modernising signalling equipment to reduce delays and improve performan​​ce.

Network Rail has now notified Fylde Council of its intention to make major changes to Kirkham station, including the installation of lifts and the construction of a new platform.

Work at the station is expected to begin in November when the Blackpool to Preston rail line closes for 19 weeks.

What next?

Residents have been warned that steel piling of foundations will be taking place in the Kirkham area overnight from Monday to Thursday next week, so to expect some noise.

“We will make every effort to keep noise to a minimum,” said a Network Rail spokesman.