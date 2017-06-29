Ego at the Fox Club in Little Hoole raises money for St Catherine's Hospice

A newly refurbished restaurant and pub has supported St Catherine’s Hospice through a charity fund-raising night.

A newly refurbished restaurant and pub has supported St Catherine’s Hospice through a charity fund-raising night.

Ego at the Fox Club, in Little Hoole, Preston, held a charity night in aid of St Catherine’s before its grand reopening.

Invited guests enjoyed a variety of Mediterranean inspired food and drink, and the chance to buy tickets in the St Catherine’s annual car raffle – where the prize is a new MINI One.

Jon Mensforth, general manager at Ego at the Fox Club, said: “We’re keen to support local charities any way we can. St Catherine’s Hospice was chosen by our customers after we asked them on Facebook.

“The support we received at the charity night was absolutely incredible, the atmosphere was great – guests thoroughly enjoyed themselves.”

St Catherine’s fund-raising officer, Hayley Jackson, said: “We’re extremely grateful to Jon and all the team at Ego at the Fox Club for supporting the hospice and raising an incredible £750.

“With the support from the local community, we’re able to continue providing specialist care for local people when it matters most.”