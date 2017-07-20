University honour for children’s champion

Gerison Lansdown is flying the flag for the women at this year’s UCLan Honorary Fellowship awards. As the lone female, she received her award to acknowledge the significant contribution she has made as a consultant and advocate for international children’s rights.

Gerison has been described as an exceptional representative for children and young people for the past 20 years. The international children’s rights consultant is the chairman of Child to Child, is also the former vice chairman of UNICEF-UK and has also been asked to write for the United Nations Committee.

She has also given her support to the university’s Centre for Children and Young People’s Participation.