UCLAN GRADUATION 2017: Success stories

Hundreds of Lancashire students were joined by their families and friends as they graduated from the University of Central Lancashire last week.

More than 4,000 scholars graduated during a week of special ceremonies at the city's Guild Hall.

The university also handed out eight Honorary Fellowships.

These are some of their stories.

UCLAN GRADUATION 2017: School of Medicine - read more

UCLAN GRADUATION 2017: School of Management - read more

UCLAN GRADUATIONS 2017: School of Language and Global Studies - read more

UCLAN GRADUATIONS 2017: School of Journalism, Media and Performance

UCLAN GRADUATIONS 2017: School of Humanites and Social Sciences - read more

UCLAN GRADUATES 2017: School of Health Sciences - read more

UCLAN GRADUATES 2017: School of Forensic and Applied Sciences - read more

UCLAN GRADUATES 2017: School of Engineering - read more

UCLAN GRADUATES 2017: School of Community Health and Midwifery - read more

UCLAN GRADUATES 2017: School of Business - read more

UCLAN GRADUATES 2017: School of Art, Design and Fashion - read more

UCLAN GRADUATES 2017: Centre for Excellence in Learning and Teaching - read more

UCLAN GRADUATES 2017: Lancashire Law School - read more