UCLAN GRADUATION 2017: Success stories

Hundreds of Lancashire students were joined by their families and friends as they graduated from the University of Central Lancashire last week.
More than 4,000 scholars graduated during a week of special ceremonies at the city's Guild Hall.
The university also handed out eight Honorary Fellowships.
These are some of their stories.
UCLAN GRADUATION 2017: School of Medicine - read more
UCLAN GRADUATION 2017: School of Management - read more
UCLAN GRADUATIONS 2017: School of Language and Global Studies - read more
UCLAN GRADUATIONS 2017: School of Journalism, Media and Performance
UCLAN GRADUATIONS 2017: School of Humanites and Social Sciences - read more
UCLAN GRADUATES 2017: School of Health Sciences - read more
UCLAN GRADUATES 2017: School of Forensic and Applied Sciences - read more
UCLAN GRADUATES 2017: School of Engineering - read more
UCLAN GRADUATES 2017: School of Community Health and Midwifery - read more
UCLAN GRADUATES 2017: School of Business - read more
UCLAN GRADUATES 2017: School of Art, Design and Fashion - read more
UCLAN GRADUATES 2017: Centre for Excellence in Learning and Teaching - read more
UCLAN GRADUATES 2017: Lancashire Law School - read more
Almost Done!
Registering with Lancashire Evening Post means you're ok with our terms and conditions.