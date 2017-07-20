UCLAN GRADUATION 2017: School of Medicine

These are some of the success stories.
Lauren Jane Dixon, Postgraduate Certificate, Postgraduate Certificate in General Practice Education.
Rachel Gilbert, Postgraduate Certificate with Merit, Postgraduate Certificate in General Practice Education.
Adam Janjua, Postgraduate Certificate with Merit, Postgraduate Certificate in General Practice Education.
Emma Louise Jones, Postgraduate Certificate with Merit, Postgraduate Certificate in General Practice Education.
Almost Done!
Registering with Lancashire Evening Post means you're ok with our terms and conditions.