UCLAN GRADUATION 2017: School of Medicine

UCLAN GRADUATIONS 2017
These are some of the success stories.

Lauren Jane Dixon, Postgraduate Certificate, Postgraduate Certificate in General Practice Education.

Rachel Gilbert, Postgraduate Certificate with Merit, Postgraduate Certificate in General Practice Education.

Adam Janjua, Postgraduate Certificate with Merit, Postgraduate Certificate in General Practice Education.

Emma Louise Jones, Postgraduate Certificate with Merit, Postgraduate Certificate in General Practice Education.