UCLAN GRADUATION 2017: School of Management

These are some of the success stories.
Emmanuella Jessie Arhin, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) Global Business Management.
Jodie Dawn Assitt, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) Business and Management.
Humera Al Naseer Atcha, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Business and Management.
Anna Bamber, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) International Tourism Management.
Timothy Bamugemereire, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Business and Management.
David Robert Banks, Foundation Degree, Foundation Degree in Arts in Business.
April Jay Bateman, Higher National Certificate with Merit, BTEC Higher National Certificate in Business Studies.
Guy Baxter, Masters with Distinction, Master of Business Administration.
Lee Bayman, Postgraduate Diploma with Merit, Postgraduate Diploma in Human Resource Management.
Louise Bell, Diploma with Distinction, Diploma in Human Resource Management/Development.
Lauren Paige Bentley, Hons Degree - Lower Second, BA (Hons) International Tourism Management.
Stacey Marie Boardman, Diploma with Merit, Diploma in Human Resource Management/Development.
Andrew Bond, Postgraduate Diploma with Merit, Postgraduate Diploma in Human Resource Management.
Hannah Marie Bones, Foundation Degree with Merit, Foundation Degree in Arts in Tourism and Event Management.
Christine Clare Briggs, Masters with Merit, Master of Business Administration.
Christopher Charles Brisley, Diploma with Merit, Diploma in Human Resource Management/Development.
Emma Kathryn Brzezinka, Postgraduate Diploma with Distinction, Postgraduate Diploma in Human Resource Management.
Aimee Louise Callaghan, Postgraduate Diploma with Merit, Postgraduate Diploma in Human Resource Management.
Stephanie Campbell, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Retail Management.
Lindsey Campbell, Masters with Merit, Master of Business Administration.
Alexandra Clarke, Masters with Merit, Master of Business Administration.
Daniel James Collins, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) Business and Management.
Fiona Collins, Postgraduate Diploma with Merit, Postgraduate Diploma in Human Resource Management.
Ella Victoria Cook, Hons Degree - Lower Second, BA (Hons) Event Management.
John Patrick Costello, Foundation Degree, Foundation Degree in Arts in Festival Management.
Ryan Sean Cunningham, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) Event Management.
Jordan Davyd Currie, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) International Tourism Management.
Jessica Cara Davey, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) Business and Management.
Malcolm Dewhurst, Masters with Merit, Master of Business Administration.
Lauren Elizabeth Dimmock, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) Business and Management.
Matthew Duckworth, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) International Tourism Management.
Charlotte Duffell, Foundation Degree with Merit, Foundation Degree in Arts in Business.
Terri-Anne Duffy, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) International Tourism Management.
Samantha Churchill Elwood, Hons Degree - Lower Second, BA (Hons) Event Management.
Gina Louise Everton, Foundation Degree with Merit, Foundation Degree in Arts in Tourism and Event Management.
Gemma Fallon, Postgraduate Diploma with Merit, Postgraduate Diploma in Human Resource Management.
Jessica Farrell, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) International Hospitality Management.
Nathan Fern, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Hospitality and Event Management.
Stephanie Fitton, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) International Tourism Management.
Beth Gallery, Foundation Degree with Merit, Foundation Degree in Arts in Business.
Darren Gordon, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) Retail Management.
Jonathan Robert Gordon-Hickson, Postgraduate Certificate with Merit, Postgraduate Certificate in Management.
Rebecca Hamilton, Foundation Degree, Foundation Degree in Arts in Tourism and Event Management.
Joel Douglas Hand, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Business Management.
Kate Marie Heywood, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) Business Management.
Emma Hill, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) Management in Events.
Ben Holloway, Masters with Distinction, Master of Business Administration.
Lee Andrew Hunt, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) Business Management.
Qasim Hussain, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) Business and Management.
Ibrahiem Hussain, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Business and Management.
Matthew David George Jackson, Postgraduate Diploma with Merit, Diploma in Management Studies.
Adam Jones, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Retail Management.
Samantha Jones, Postgraduate Diploma, Diploma in Management Studies.
Michael Jones, Foundation Degree with Merit, Foundation Degree in Arts in Business.
Genduha Karagoz, Hons Degree - Lower Second, BA (Hons) Business and Management.
Myrto Katsaounou, Postgraduate Diploma with Merit, Postgraduate Diploma in Human Resource Management.
Nicola Louise Kearney, Diploma with Merit, Diploma in Human Resource Management/Development.
Sean Davison Keely, Postgraduate Diploma with Merit, Postgraduate Diploma in Human Resource Management.
Charlotte Louise Kendall, Postgraduate Diploma with Merit, Postgraduate Diploma in Human Resource Management.
Ashley Kirton, Foundation Degree with Distinction, Foundation Degree in Arts in Business.
Jesica Amy Knowles, Higher National Certificate with Merit, BTEC Higher National Certificate in Business Studies.
Karolina Kowalczyk, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) International Tourism Management.
Lichelle Nanette Langham, Postgraduate Diploma with Merit, Postgraduate Diploma in Human Resource Management.
Heather Law-Byrne, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) Business and Management.
Katie Ann Linney, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) Retail Management.
Paige Lomax-Hurley, Hons Degree - Lower Second, BA (Hons) Business and Management.
Michelle Lyons, Postgraduate Diploma with Distinction, Diploma in Management Studies.
Alexandra Marcinkowska, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) International Tourism Management.
Paulina Marcinkowska, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) International Tourism Management.
Iain David Martin, Postgraduate Certificate with Distinction, Postgraduate Certificate in Management.
Liva Medne, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) International Tourism Management.
Krystell Mooney, Foundation Degree with Merit, Foundation Degree in Arts in Business.
Joseph Moran, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) Business and Management.
Liam Mourby, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Business and Management.
Philip James Newall, Masters with Merit, Master of Business Administration.
Lucy Claire Norris, Foundation Degree with Distinction, Foundation Degree in Arts in Business.
Stephen Nuttall, Masters with Merit, Master of Business Administration.
Lauren Nutten, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) Business and Management.
Marta Nyitrai, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) International Hospitality Management.
Joseph Oakley, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) Event Management.
Nathan Lewis Oldham-Carmody, Foundation Degree, Foundation Degree in Arts in Tourism and Event Management.
Eleanor Marie Ormiston, Postgraduate Diploma with Merit, Postgraduate Diploma in Human Resource Management.
Minhaz Patel, Hons Degree - Lower Second, BA (Hons) Business and Management.
Margaret Mary Porter, Masters with Merit, Master of Business Administration.
Hannah Priestley-Jukes, Foundation Degree with Merit, Foundation Degree in Arts in Business.
Ceri Sian Pritchard, Diploma with Merit, Diploma in Human Resource Management/Development.
Deborah Rapp, Postgraduate Diploma with Merit, Postgraduate Diploma in Human Resource Management.
Lea Simone Roberts, Foundation Degree with Distinction, Foundation Degree in Arts in Business.
Kirsty Elizabeth Robinson, Foundation Degree with Merit, Foundation Degree in Arts in Business.
Jennifer Roe, Masters with Merit, Master of Business Administration.
Timothy James Rogers, Masters Degree, Master of Business Administration.
Laura Roscoe, Postgraduate Certificate with Merit, Postgraduate Certificate in Management.
Rhiannon Rose, Foundation Degree with Merit, Foundation Degree in Arts in Business.
Graham Samara, Masters with Merit, MSc Business Management.
Rilwan Sanni, Hons Degree - Lower Second, BA (Hons) Business and Management.
Paul Shannon, Postgraduate Diploma, Diploma in Management Studies.
Candice Shaw, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Business and Management.
Kiel Shoja, Masters with Merit, Master of Business Administration.
Natalia Karolina Sliwinska, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Event Management.
Daniel James Smith, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Business Management.
Priyaben Solanki, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) Business and Management.
Brett William Spence, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) Event Management.
Abigail Grace Stephens, Postgraduate Diploma with Merit, Postgraduate Diploma in Human Resource Management.
Amie Sutton, Higher National Certificate with Distinction, BTEC Higher National Certificate in Business Studies.
Patrycja Szymanska, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) International Tourism Management.
Ella Todd, Foundation Degree with Merit, Foundation Degree in Arts in Business.
Keith Charles Tomlinson, PhD, Master of Philosophy/Doctor of Philosophy.
Nikolett Turai, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) International Tourism Management.
Lewis John Walker, Foundation Degree with Distinction, Foundation Degree in Arts in Business.
Jessica Hope Walton, Foundation Degree with Merit, Foundation Degree in Arts in Business.
Cassie Ward, Foundation Degree with Merit, Foundation Degree in Arts in Tourism and Event Management.
Laura Watson, Foundation Degree, Foundation Degree in Arts in Business.
Jessica Ann Whittle, Hons Degree - Lower Second, BA (Hons) Retail Management (Fashion).
Teoni Wilkinson, Foundation Degree, Foundation Degree in Arts in Business.
Shannon Winder, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Retail Management.
Ashley Woodcock, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Retail Management.
Laura May Woodfine, Foundation Degree with Distinction, Foundation Degree in Arts in Business.
Keegan Woods, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) International Tourism Management.
Georgia Esme Veronica Worsley, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) Business Management.
Elise Wylie, Hons Degree - First Class, BA (Hons) Event Management.
Kayley Beth Yates, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BA (Hons) International Tourism Management.
