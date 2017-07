UCLAN GRADUATES 2017: School of Engineering

Have your say

These are some of the success stories.

Matthew Airey, Higher National Certificate with Merit, Higher National Certificate in Construction.

Maryam Khaled M Alhuzaifi, Pass Degree, BEng (Hons) Computer Aided Engineering.

Abdulrahman Jaber Q A Al-Mutawaa, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BEng (Hons) Fire Engineering.

Mohammed Salman Y A Alyacoub, Hons Degree - Lower Second, BEng (Hons) Mechanical Engineering.

Jordan Barker, Hons Degree - Lower Second, BEng (Hons) Electronic Engineering.

Wayne Robert Beacall, Hons Degree - First Class, BSc (Hons) Fire Safety and Risk Management.

Anastasia Sara Bingham, Foundation Degree with Merit, Foundation Degree in Science in Computer Aided Engineering.

Remi-Jaye Binks, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BSc (Hons) Building Surveying.

Mark John Bradley, Masters with Distinction, MSc Building Services.

Thomas Louie Bradley-Hall, Hons Degree - Lower Second, BEng (Hons) Motor Sports Engineering.

Anthony Asare Brew, Hons Degree - Third, BEng (Hons) Mechanical Maintenance Engineering.

Mubarak Ahmad M M Bu-Hammad, Hons Degree - Lower Second, BEng (Hons) Mechanical Engineering.

Jonathan Burtonwood, Higher National Certificate with Distinction, Higher National Certificate in Mechanical and Production Engineering.

Bruce Michael Burwood, Higher National Diploma, Higher National Diploma in Mechanical Engineering.

Luke Capstick, Higher National Certificate with Distinction, Higher National Certificate in Mechanical and Production Engineering.

Mark Cartwright, Higher National Certificate with Merit, Higher National Certificate in Construction.

Lee Caton, Higher National Certificate with Merit, Higher National Certificate in Mechanical and Production Engineering.

Stephen Chadwick, Hons Degree - First Class, BSc (Hons) Quantity Surveying.

Sanchit Balasaheb Chandile, Masters with Merit, MSc Maintenance Engineering.

Nathan Chase, Higher National Certificate with Distinction, Higher National Certificate in Construction.

Stuart Christie, Hons Degree - First Class, BEng (Hons) Building Services and Sustainable Engineering.

Phillip Clarkson, Hons Degree - First Class, BEng (Hons) Computer Aided Engineering.

Joseph Collison, Higher National Certificate, Higher National Certificate in Construction.

Ben Cooper, Hons Degree - First Class, BEng (Hons) Building Services and Sustainable Engineering.

James Frederick Cosgrove, Higher National Certificate with Distinction, Higher National Certificate in Mechanical Engineering.

Michael Cowell, Higher National Certificate with Distinction, Higher National Certificate in Electrical and Electronic Engineering.

Alexander Thomas Crossley-Zels, Masters Degree - First, MEng (Hons) Motor Sports Engineering.

Alex Robert Cushing, Higher National Diploma with Merit, Higher National Diploma in Mechanical Engineering.

Jack Davies, Higher National Certificate with Distinction, Higher National Certificate in Mechanical Engineering.

Arron Davis, Higher National Certificate with Merit, Higher National Certificate in Construction.

Grigorij Deineka, Higher National Certificate with Distinction, Higher National Certificate in Electrical and Electronic Engineering.

Samuel Dennis, Hons Degree - Lower Second, BEng (Hons) Motor Sports Engineering.

Liam Dewhurst, Hons Degree - First Class, BEng (Hons) Mechanical Engineering.

James Dilkes, Masters Degree - Upper, MEng (Hons) Motor Sports Engineering.

Barnaby Duncan, Hons Degree - Lower Second, BEng (Hons) Motor Sports Engineering.

Matthew Duxbury, Hons Degree - Lower Second, BEng (Hons) Computer Aided Engineering.

Daniel Eastwood, Pass Degree, BEng (Hons) Motor Sports Engineering.

Aidan Flynn, Pass Degree with Merit, BEng (Hons) Motor Sports Engineering.

Vasilios Garofalis, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BEng (Hons) Mechanical Engineering.

Jack Gater, Higher National Certificate with Merit, Higher National Certificate in Construction.

Robert Gibson, Hons Degree - Lower Second, BEng (Hons) Computer Aided Engineering.

Matthew Richard Gill, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BSc (Hons) Building Surveying.

Paul Lee Goodwin, Hons Degree - First Class, BSc (Hons) Quantity Surveying.

John Francis Grant, Foundation Degree with Merit, Foundation Degree in Engineering in Nuclear Engineering (Decommissioning).

Christopher James Green, Foundation Degree with Distinction, Foundation Degree in Science in Building Services and Sustainable Engineering.

Connor Hall-Jackson, Foundation Degree with Merit, Foundation Degree in Science in Computer Aided Engineering.

Paul Hargreaves, Higher National Certificate with Distinction, Higher National Certificate in Mechanical and Production Engineering.

Shaun Harrison, Hons Degree - First Class, BEng (Hons) Building Services and Sustainable Engineering.

Grant William Harrison, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BSc (Hons) Quantity Surveying.

William Hawkins, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BSc (Hons) Fire and Leadership Studies.

Stuart Haydock, Higher National Certificate with Merit, Higher National Certificate in Mechanical and Production Engineering.

Joseph Frank Hoyle, Higher National Diploma with Distinction, Higher National Diploma in Mechanical Engineering.

Ian Richard Jackson, Higher National Certificate with Distinction, Higher National Certificate in Mechanical and Production Engineering.

Luke Jackson, Hons Degree - Upper Second, MEng (Hons) Electronic Engineering.

Daniel Kelly, Higher National Certificate with Distinction, Higher National Certificate in Electrical and Electronic Engineering.

Gavin Thomas Kelly, Masters with Merit, MSc Construction Project Management.

Adam Kelsall, Hons Degree - First Class, BSc (Hons) Fire and Leadership Studies.

Thomas Jonathan Leach, Hons Degree - First Class, BEng (Hons) Computer Engineering.

Alexander Lewis, Higher National Certificate with Distinction, Higher National Certificate in Construction.

Callum Lippett, Hons Degree - Lower Second, BSc (Hons) Construction Project Management.

Charlie Lowe, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BSc (Hons) Fire and Leadership Studies.

Jordan Lowe, Foundation Degree with Merit, Foundation Degree in Science in Computer Aided Engineering.

Alexander John David Macdonald, Foundation Degree, Foundation Degree in Science in Computer Aided Engineering.

Simon Mackey, Higher National Certificate with Distinction, Higher National Certificate in Mechanical and Production Engineering.

Dale Thomas Mackley, Foundation Degree with Distinction, Foundation Degree in Science in Building Services and Sustainable Engineering.

Mohd Nasser D A Mashhadi, Hons Degree - Lower Second, BEng (Hons) Fire Engineering.

Robert James Mather, Hons Degree - First Class, BEng (Hons) Computer Engineering.

Matthew Joseph Mawson, Higher National Certificate with Merit, Higher National Certificate in Mechanical Engineering.

Luke McMahon, Higher National Diploma with Distinction, Higher National Diploma in Mechanical Engineering.

Michal Miranowski, Masters Degree - Upper, MEng (Hons) Robotics Engineering.

Jenna Moran, Foundation Degree with Merit, Foundation Degree in Science in Project Management and Control (Nuclear).

Gareth Morgan, Masters Degree - First, MEng (Hons) Motor Sports Engineering.

Robbie Mount, Higher National Certificate with Distinction, Higher National Certificate in Project and Quality Management.

Sophie Munro, Higher National Certificate with Distinction, Higher National Certificate in Project and Quality Management.

Timothy Andrew Nightingale, Higher National Diploma with Distinction, Higher National Diploma in Mechanical Engineering.

Nathaniel Joseph Nuttall, Hons Degree - Lower Second, BEng (Hons) Electronic Engineering.

Rajesh Patel, Higher National Certificate with Distinction, Higher National Certificate in Electrical and Electronic Engineering.

Pritesh Kumar Patel, Masters with Distinction, MSc Maintenance Engineering.

Laura Elizabeth Pettett, Higher National Certificate with Distinction, Higher National Certificate in Electrical and Electronic Engineering.

Sean Stuart Pidduck, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BEng (Hons) Building Services and Sustainable Engineering.

Dominic Pile, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BSc (Hons) Quantity Surveying.

Chris Pilkington, Higher National Certificate with Distinction, Higher National Certificate in Project and Quality Management.

Jade Christina Ridgway, Foundation Degree with Merit, Foundation Degree in Science in Project Management and Control (Nuclear).

Kathryn Louise Roberts, Foundation Degree with Merit, Foundation Degree in Science in Project Management and Control (Nuclear).

Craig Robinson, Higher National Certificate with Merit, Higher National Certificate in Electrical and Electronic Engineering.

Grant Roskell, Higher National Certificate with Merit, Higher National Certificate in Construction.

Mark Stephen Ruscoe, Hons Degree - First Class, BSc (Hons) Building Surveying.

Edward Sanderson, Masters Degree - First, MEng (Hons) Computer Aided Engineering.

Luke Saul, Hons Degree - First Class, BSc (Hons) Fire and Leadership Studies.

Lewis Robyn Southworth, Higher National Certificate with Distinction, Higher National Certificate in Mechanical and Production Engineering.

James Michael Stewartson, Hons Degree - Lower Second, BEng (Hons) Computer Aided Engineering.

Samuel Swarbrick, Higher National Certificate with Distinction, Higher National Certificate in Mechanical and Production Engineering.

Christopher Thomas, Higher National Certificate with Distinction, Higher National Certificate in Project and Quality Management.

Rebecca Jayne Thompson, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BEng (Hons) Building Services and Sustainable Engineering.

Daniel Andrew Thompson, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BEng (Hons) Computer Aided Engineering.

Sam Turner, Higher National Certificate with Distinction, Higher National Certificate in Construction.

Steven Virk, Higher National Certificate with Merit, Higher National Certificate in Electrical and Electronic Engineering.

Connor Walker, Higher National Diploma with Distinction, Higher National Diploma in Mechanical Engineering.

Craig Wallace, Hons Degree - First Class, BEng (Hons) Building Services and Sustainable Engineering.

Macaulay Walsh, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BEng (Hons) Computer Aided Engineering.

Matthew Ward, Higher National Certificate with Distinction, Higher National Certificate in Construction.

Kieran Williams, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BEng (Hons) Electronic Engineering.

Marc Richard Williamson, Hons Degree - First Class, BSc (Hons) Construction Project Management.

Christoper Stephen Jack Williamson, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BSc (Hons) Quantity Surveying.

Liam Winder, Higher National Certificate with Distinction, Higher National Certificate in Electrical and Electronic Engineering.

Jonathan Young, Hons Degree - Upper Second, BSc (Hons) Construction Project Management.