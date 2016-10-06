Top Harvard prize for city college girl

A Preston college student has scooped a top prize from one of the world’s leading universities.

Cardinal Newman scholar Natasha Godsiff has won the Harvard Book Prize.

Each year the prestigious university chooses a number of institutions from around the world, to award their very best student a book on behalf of the university.

The prize is awarded to students who are motivated, hard-working, excelling in their academic studies and who contribute to the College and wider community as a whole.

Selected from thousands of students, The former St Bede’s High School pupil, was nominated by her English teacher who said she was not only a model student in her lessons, but also regularly attends the HE+ scheme, a prestigious programme run in conjunction with Cambridge University.

This is aimed at the brightest students and offers the opportunity to receive additional support and guidance when applying to the UKs top universities.

Natasha has also applied to the Sutton Trust programme, a scheme that enables students to access scholarships to study at an American University and has been shortlisted as one of only a few students for the programme out of candidates across the UK.

She has been shortlisted as one of only a few students for the programme out of candidates across the UK.

Natasha also has a range of interests outside of College including reading, illustrating and playing the saxophone.

She also took part in the NCS scheme

The Prize is a copy of “The Better Angels of our Nature: A History of Violence and Humanity” by Harvard Professor Steven Pinker which has been inscribed with Natasha’s name and was presented by Cardinal Newman College Principal Nick Burnham. Nick said: “Natasha has proved herself to be a student of remarkable qualities. She is a credit to the College and I am sure this prize is just the start of many accolades to come in her future.”