Special centre’s £100,000 boost

A leading Lancashire education centre which caters for youngster and adults from across the region has a major cash boost.

Rainbow House, near Chorley, has been awarded nearly £100,000 for it’s conducive education programme.

The Mawdesley-based facility will receive £96,624 over three years from the Steve Morgan Foundation, a charity set up businessman Steve Morgan, founder and chairman of Redrow plc.

The cash will have to be used to finance conductive education for children from the Steve Morgan Foundation remit area, which includes Cheshire and Merseyside.

This, in turn, should free up other funds and help the charity as it continues to provide and develop its services across Lancashire, Cheshire and Merseyside.

Rainbow House is aiming to become a centre of excellence for children with disabilities, mainly resulting from neurological conditions.

Bill Ainscough, president of Rainbow House, said: “Our grateful thanks go to the Steve Morgan Foundation.

“We are delighted that they recognise the impact of our work here at Rainbow House and the difference our services make to the lives of our service users and their families.

“While this grant will benefit children and families from the Steve Morgan Foundation remit area including Cheshire and Merseyside, it will free other funds for the benefit of children and families in Lancashire as we move forward with our plans to make Rainbow House a centre of excellence for disabled children.”

Vincent Fairclough, trustee of the Steve Morgan Foundation added: “Rainbow House provides a very professional service supporting disabled children and their families and we are delighted to award this grant to allow them to help children from our area.”