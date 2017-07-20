Soldier swaps army life for social work

A former soldier who spent more than a quarter of a century in the British Army has swapped the frontline for a first class degree from the University of Central Lancashire.

Simon Jones, 46, has graduated with a BA (Hons) in social work and has already landed a job with Lancashire County Council’s children’s social care team in Chorley.

A 26-year-long military career saw him touring the world but as he approached the end of his service the father-of-two decided to pursue a new life.

He said: “ Working in the infantry you come across people from all walks of life and I met people who had come from broken homes and difficult backgrounds. I wanted to help people like that, and I was inspired by my mother-in-law who is also a social worker.”

Simon left school before sitting his exams so did GCSEs and a foundation degree in science at Runshaw College and then progressed to social work.