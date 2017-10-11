Rotary Club is sending boys on adventure

Two Penwortham youngsters have been put forward to attend a popular outdoor enrichment course.

Priory Academy Sikander Shah and Sulayman Randall, both 14, were recommended to The Rotary Club of Preston South who held fund-raising events to send the pair on a RYPEN course at Castle Head Outdoor Centre.

They will take part in activities including hiking, canoeing, climbing and self support expeditions, usually on the Lakeland fells, under strict organisation.

Sulayman said: “I am really excited, – it was totally unexpected.

“It’s about team building and confidence and we feel honoured to be selected.”

The Rotary Youth Program of Enrichment aims to help young people develop self belief and provide an inspirational experience.

Rachel Gutteridge, transition manager/house progress leader at the school said: “It’s a great opportunity for these two students.

“We put Sikander and Sulayman’s names forward as we believe they will hugely benefit from this type of outdoor course and it will raise their confidence and boost their school life.

“The course is specifically designed to develop self belief and confidence gained from team and individual achievement.

“It should be a memorable and rewarding experience for them both.”