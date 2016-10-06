Racing around track reaps gold for school

Aspiring engineers from a Lancashire special school have been showcasing their talents to the world.

Pupils from Wennington Hall swapped the classroom for the race circuit when they jetted off to Poland.

Accompanied by teachers Andy Chapman and Peter Thwaites, pupils, Kian Gregson, Lee Maggs, Logan Brereton, Jordan Hughes and Aaron Simpson competed in Greenpower Electric Car” competition, with the school’s Greenpower Electric Car, named “Sonic.

The vehicle had been designed and built by pupils in their design technology classes during the year.

The competition is run by the Greenpower Engineering Trust and involves teams of students aged from nine to 25 building and racing their own electric powered race cars on top racing circuits.

There are various stipulations and prizes in different categories with national and international finals.

The Wennington Hall team took the show by storm - taking the chequered flag a good half length in front of the opposition and were crowned Polish National Greenpower Champions.

A spokesman for the school said: “Our team took their place on the podium to receive their medals and Winners Trophy and were rewarded with a hearty applause.”

They spent two years perfecting their winning model and camped overnight at the race track ready for the race the following day.

They watched other class competitors compete in their races.

Before they could compete in their race the car had to pass scrutineering safety checks, they had chance to use the track for practice before they actual race.

Acting headteacher, Paul Wealleans said that this was “without doubt a remarkable achievement and a lifetime experience.”

He added that before the race the Wennington team camped overnight at the race track ready for the race the following day.

They watched other class competitors compete in their races. Before they could compete in their race the car had to pass scrutineering safety checks and they had chance to use the track for practice before the actual race.