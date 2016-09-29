Outstanding school gets credit in top parliamentary review

Penwortham Girls’ High School appears in the latest edition of The Parliamentary Review.

The Cop Lane school is one of a small number of outstanding schools in the Secondary Education Northern edition. The main aim is to showcase best practice as a learning tool to the public and private sector.

Headteacher Karen Pomeroy said: “I am delighted that our outstanding track record of success as a school has been acknowledged at the national level.

“It’s well-deserved recognition for all our staff, students, governors, parents and carers who have contributed to our achievements so far.”