On the road to improvement

A Preston school which received a black mark from Ofsted was given a good report after it’s first monitoring inspection. Longridge High was deemed to “require improvement” by the education watchdog in November.

Now though, the Preston Road school is starting the new year on a high note after being told it is on the way to becoming good.

According to the inspector action has been taken to address concerns raised and senior leaders now have a strong understanding of the strengths and weaknesses in each department and has taken action to improve.

This is reflected in improving standards.

Headteacher Jane Green said: “This is a very positive report which reflects all the hard work which staff at the school have put into securing further improvements.

“We are a school which will never stand still - we want to continue to improve year on year, ensuring very young person enjoys an excellent education.”

Chairman of governors Jane Beckford added: “We will never be complacent and governors, staff, pupils and parents are on a journey to improve year on year.