Newspapers in education programme

With the new school year underway, teachers across Lancashire are being invited to sign up ana exciting new reading project.

From today, teachers and schools can register for The Reading Passport project which will run this term in primary schools across the area.

The Lancashire Evening Post is joining forces with The News Foundation to run the Reading Passport, a project aimed at primary schools, particularly pupils in Key Stage 2

.Children taking part pupils will receive their own Reading Passport activity book and a heavily discounted copy of The LEP for each pupil will delivered to the school once a week for six weeks.

As part of the project pupils taking part will complete a series of fun and educational activities that are packed into the pocket-sized Passport booklet.

The activities are designed to help youngsters develop a wide range of skills as they explore the local people, places and events that shape the world around them.

Class teachers also receive a comprehensive Passport Support Pack containing a wealth of resources to make the project a success in their classroom.

Using their copies of The Lancashire Evening Post, pupils have the opportunity to read and explore an alternative text other than books, discovering real-life stories that teach about the world around them through current events covered by the media.

At the end of the project every child taking part will receive their own personalised certificate of achievement.

The aim of the scheme is primarily to encouraging our young students to develop a love of reading as well as help nurture a growing knowledge and understanding of the world around them.

And, as an added bonus the school may also get a chance to see pupils’ work published in the pages of the Lancashire Evening Post.

ALL YOU HAVE TO DO is

register your class today or before Monday, October, 24 2016.

The project is being offered to all primary schools across the area.

However, the project will be limited to the first 30 classes to register.

There is no limit to the number of classes that can register from one school.