Leaders at college take the top seats

Colleges in Preston are celebrating after their bosses scooped two key posts.

Cardinal Newman principal Nick Burnham is chairman of the Sixth Form Colleges’ Association.

The SFCA was set up to act as a collective voice for the 93 designated sixth form colleges across England.

The aim is to represent and advocate the unique interests and issues that specifically face sixth form colleges .

Nick will chair the SFCA Council and National Joint Council for Teaching Staff and Support Staff and advise and support the executive of the SFCA.

The SFCA Council is made up of elected principal’s and governors from each of the seven geographical regions, plus two principals who are co-opted to the council, thus ensuring that the full range of England’s sixth form colleges are represented.

Speaking of his appointment Nick said: “It is a great honour to be taking up the post of chairman of the Sixth Form Colleges’ Association.

We meet around three times per year to discuss all the major issues affecting the sector and how best the Association can work to meet the needs of the member colleges.”

Myerscough College principal Ann Turner has been appointed chairman of The Lancashire Colleges, the body acts on behalf of further education and sixth form colleges across the county, securing funds for education and training and supporting collaborative work and projects.

She is taking over from David Wood, principal of Lancaster and Morecambe College, who is retiring in March.

Ann took over as principal at Myerscough in 2006 and is also the current chairman of Landex, the national association for land-based colleges, as well as a director of the National Land Based College, Cultiva, and a rural advisor to the Lancashire Enterprise Partnership.

She said: “I’ve really enjoyed working with David. His contribution to the work of the college sector has been immense.

“Individually, colleges have such a positive effect on the lives and education of the county’s young people and adults, but working together we achieve even more.

“I’m excited to take on this role and driving forward the next chapter for The Lancashire Colleges.”