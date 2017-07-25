Half of children who need food banks are under age of 11

Half of all children who needed help from a foodbank last summer were of primary age, and a quarter were under five.

The statistics have been released by the Trussel Trust, the UK’s largest food bank network, who have warned that children may go hungry this summer.

It comes as the Lancashire Post launches the Summer Bites campaign, urging people to donate to food banks.

County food banks have said that the summer holidays are their busiest time, as families who rely on free school meals during term time miss out. Chorley’s food bank is distributing packed lunches throughout the summer holidays.

The Trussel Trust research shows that 47 per cent of the children receiving supplies from food banks were aged 5-11, while 27 per cent were under five and a fifth were aged 12-16.

Samantha Stapley, operations manager for England at the Trussell Trust, said: “As a nation, we also must address the reasons why families with children are referred to food banks in the first place.

“We welcome the government’s decision to maintain free school lunches for children during term time – the next step must be to help families during the holidays.”

Food banks in Lancashire include;

Preston:

Salvation Army, Harrington Street, PR1 7BN. Tel 01772 555425

Luv Preston, Fishergate Shopping Centre, PR1 8HJ. Tel 01772 298107

Chorley:

Living Waters Storehouse, Chorley. Tel 07889 757045

Leyland:

St Mary’s Church, Broadfield Drive, Leyland. Tel 01772 455955

Longridge:

Ribble Valley Food Bank, St Paul’s Church, Church Street, Longridge Tel 07849 534431

Clitheroe:

Ribble Valley Food Bank, Trinity Church, Parson Lane, Clitheroe BB7 2JY. Tel 07849 534431

Morecambe Bay:

West End Community Centre, Westminster Road, Morecambe LA4 4JE Tel 07591 763130

Ormskirk:

New Church House, Church Street, Ormskirk L39 3RD Tel 07748 951274

Kirkham:

Citizen’s Advice Office, Moor Street, Kirkham PR4 2AU Tel: 07952 542670