GCSE RESULTS: Top of the class at Preston Muslim Girls’ High School

Pupils at Preston’s Muslim Girls’ High School are used to being top of the class.

This year is no exception.

For the last three years it has been recognised as among the top 100 non-selective state schools in the country.

This year the school is celebrating 100 per cent pass rates in many subjects.

The school’s results show an outstanding 90 per cent of students gaining five or more GCSE at A*- C; and the percentage of those grades A and A* is an impressive 44 per cent.

There are so many pupils who have achieved outstanding results but special mention went to Aisha Bax, the school’s top achiever, with eight grade A* and two grade As.

Hafsa Tailor was named the school’s most improved student and in some subjects made more than double the national rates of progress.

Headteacher, Mufti Javid, congratulated all the girls, adding: “PMGHSW is nationally recognised for its high standards and these pupils have had to work hard for what they have achieved.

I am certain that their excellent GCSE results and all round education will equip them well for future successes.

“A special thanks to all of the staff and parents as well. We know how important this partnership is in ensuring pupils achieve and often exceed their potential.”

“As students move on to further education, training and employment this September we know that the skills, knowledge and experiences that they have gained from attending this highly commended school have provided an invaluable bedrock for their future success.

“We wish them all well.”