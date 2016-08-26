GCSE RESULTS: Tarleton Academy surpasses expectations

Students at Tarleton Academy have once again surpassed all expectations with outstanding results across the board

The Academy has forged ahead yet again, outstripping national averages and performing at the highest levels with the new progress measures.

A total of 79 per cent of grades achieved by the students studying at Tarleton were A*-C compared to 67 per cent nationally. with 70 per cent of these students also achieving five or more GCSE A*-C grades including English and maths.

English has maintained its excellence with 80 per cent achieving A*-C in English with 33 percent of these grades at A*/A. Maths has also maintained outstanding outcomes in a year which has seen grade boundaries rise and the national pass rate decline yet again. 77 per cent of current students have achieved A* to C compared to 61 per cent nationally.

A large number of other subjects are also celebrated fabulous results. Modern languages (French, Spanish and Portuguese) are revelling in 100 per cent A*-C with 55 per cent at A*/A. Other subjects significantly above national average include: history, geography RE, drama (95 per cent), ICT GCSE, computer studies and PE.

Outstanding individual successes are being celebrated at the very top end with a stunning 11 A* for Katie Ollerton closely followed with all A*/A by Amy Goymer (10A*/1A), Robyn Hipwell (nine A* and two A) and James Stoker (seven A*/four A).

Other strong performances across the board include Katie White , Anna Gautrey, Glenn Sherwin, Hannah Hill, Jake Currie, and Helen Lumsden.