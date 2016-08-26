GCSE RESULTS: Successful year at Leyland’s Worden Academy

It has been another successful year for Leyland’s Worden Academy - where the proportion of pupils achieving five or more A*-C passes including English and maths has increased yet again.

English and maths results, once more, with the pass rate for English well above the national average at 85 per cent and the maths results showing 63 per cent A*-C.

Overall, 60 per cent of pupils passed both English and maths at the higher grades which is two per cent above last year’s national average.

Both English language and literature saw a 100 per cent pass rate.

Noteably 98 per cent of pupils gained five or more A*-G passes with just one pupil missing out on this achievement. The number of pupils making expected progress in English has increased by two percent to 86 percent, which is 16 per cent above last year’s national average. Indeed, overall progress across all subjects has improved significantly from 2015.

Students studying physics enjoyed a pass rate of 86 per cent and 100 per cent passed performing arts. Psychology at 83 per cent, PE at 67 per cent and RE at 69 per cent were also celebrating their successes.

Many pupils gained outstanding results: Holly Taylor gained an impressive three A*s, six As, and two Bs.

Head girl, Megan Bradshaw bagged an A*, two As, three Bs and four CS. Her brother and head boy, Sam, gained four As, four Bs and three Cs. Aaron Moore gained three As, four Bs and four Cs with Lucy Brown also achieving three As, a B and five Cs. Amy Nicholls achieved an A, four Bs and six Cs and Sophie Swarbrick also impressed with one A, three Bs and four Cs. Also doing very well was Jennifer Gray with one A, two Bs and five Cs.

Headteacher, Chris Catherall said: “The pupils worked extremely hard and with fantastic support from their teachers they have done really well.

“All the hard work and extra effort put in by staff and pupils alike has really paid off.

“We have improved pupil outcomes yet again and this trend is set to continue as standards continue to be driven up. We are determined to see Worden recognised by everyone for its outstanding work and the progress all our youngsters make while they are in our care.”