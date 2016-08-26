GCSE RESULTS: Star pupils set records at All Hallows

Records have been broken again at All Hallows Catholic High School in Penwortham.

The GCSE group of 2016 beat the previous record by a massive five per cent, with 89 percent of the year group attaining the gold benchmark five or more A*-C passes including English and mathematics.

An impressive 63 per cent achieved the EBacc standard.

All the new progress measures were extremely high and headteacher Chris Riding was understandably delighted with the outcomes.

He said: “Congratulations to our fantastic year 11 pupils on their wonderful and very well-deserved achievements.

“A huge thank you to their dedicated teachers and to their parents who have been so supportive of us all over the last five years.

“In school year 2015-2016 we have been celebrating our 40 year-anniversary as a school and to top off those celebrations with such amazing results is a credit to every member of our school community, but especially to our Year 11 pupils who worked so hard for everything they have achieved.”

Head of year 11 Maureen Sleeman added: “From the start of the year, the pupils were very focused on doing really well at GCSE.

“That focus did not deter them from doing other things.”

She added: “Our sports teams had very successful seasons and many pupils played lead roles in our production of Les Miserables in the Spring term.

“The year went very well and, despite the usual anxieties, we were confident that the pupils would ultimately be successful.

“I feel very proud of everything they have achieved and I will always remember them as a really positive, enthusiastic and extremely talented year group.”