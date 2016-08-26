GCSE RESULTS: Penwortham Girls’ pupils reaching for the stars

Penwortham Girls’ High School has maintained its excellent record of academic success with yet another set of exceptional exam results.

Yet again, there were some outstanding individual results with nine girls achieving A* and A grades across all of their subjects.

A large number of the year group achieved a clutch of top grades, with 43.8 per cent achieving at least three A* / A grades and 30.6 per cent achieving at least five top grades.

Headteacher, Karen Pomeroy, is delighted with this year’s results and paid tribute to the continued dedication of all staff and the consistent hard work and commitment of the students.

“As always, at this time of year, I would like to say what an absolute privilege it is to work with such a professional and committed teaching and associate staff. They have, as ever, been extremely generous in the giving of their time so that our students have been well prepared for their final exams. I have also been very impressed with the tremendous work ethic and behaviour of our students.”

Chairman of governors Lorimer Russell-Hayes, added: “What sets Penwortham Girls’ apart from many other schools is the ethos of high expectations that permeates throughout everything we try to do here. Once again, the students have responded to the challenges that were set and have not just met their targets, but have exceeded them.

“As a recently designated National Support School and Teaching School, we look forward to sharing our good practice with partner schools across the North West.’”