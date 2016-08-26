GCSE RESULTS: Karam lead the way at Fulwood Academy

Fulwood Academy pupil Karam Kaur is taking her seven A grade, one A* and distinction star to study A levels at Newman College.

She was one of a string of students from the Preston academy who collected a clutch of top class GCSE results.

Principal Stephen Henry said: “We are extremely proud of our students who have worked so hard in achieving their results.

“We have had some great successes this year and it is so pleasing to see the progress they have made and so many happy faces.

“Overall, the way schools are now measured in terms of the progress students make during their time in secondary school, early indications suggest we have improved on last year’s significant improvement in results.

“My thanks have to go to the staff for their dedication to the student’s education and the parents for providing support.”