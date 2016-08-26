GCSE RESULTS: Delight at Walton-le-Dale High School and Arts College

Staff at Walton-le-Dale were delighted but not surprised to see the shocked face of Melissa Bateman collecting her exam results.

As she opened up her envelope her worried frown turned to open-mouthed shock.

Melissa’s certificates showed eight A*s and two As, a superb achievement.

Melissa was not the only one to achieve outstanding results at the Bamber Bridge school, with other notable excellent results coming from Ben Usher, Zoe Gosling, Harry Mills and Olivia Yeo.

The number of students achieving five or more A-Cs, including English and maths, is the highest ever and almost every student achieving at least eight qualifications – at a time when national results have declined significantly.

Headteacher Tony Hill said: “Youngsters now face a great challenge in achieving high results as the Government continually change the goal posts and make it more difficult for them to achieve the highest grades.

“Students have to work harder than ever before. This year group were phenomenal in their work ethic and deserve the results they have achieved.

“I am incredibly proud of both them and our staff, not simply because of the results but for their attitude and commitment.

“It has been a real pleasure to have this set of young people in school and see them grow in so many ways, and then see them rewarded with grades which reflect the excellent progress they have made.”