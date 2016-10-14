Film festival spotlights mental health issues

The University of Central Lancashire is celebrating a decade of stamping out stigma and raising mental health awareness.

It’s popular annual event, is the only service user and carer-led film festival in the UK and shines the spotlight on mental health through the One in Four film festival.

The launch of the UCLan 1 in 4 Festival

The festival, which screens a variety of feature films highlighting a wide range of mental health issues followed by an audience discussion,

is organised by UCLan’s Comensus and Service Users and Carers Advisory Group with help from local community support groups.

Its 10th anniversary was marked on World Mental Health Day with staff, students and members of the public coming together on the opening night.

Phyllis Prior-Egerton has been on the organising committee for the last eight years.

She said: “We are really excited to be celebrating a decade of the event which has grown in popularity each year.

“With one in four people suffering from mental health issues, it is something that affects us all in one way or another.”