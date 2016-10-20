Chemistry department rebirth is now completed

Lancaster University has officially opened it’s multi million pound new science facilities.

The building was officially opened by Professor Clare Grey, a specialist in an analytical technique called nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) at the University of Cambridge, along with Dr Robert Parker, Chief Executive of the Royal Society of Chemistry.

Prof Grey also gave a guest lecture to an audience of academics, students, alumni, schoolchildren and business leaders.

She said: “The building and its new equipment and facilities clearly demonstrates the department and university’s clear commitment to make a significant impact in cutting edge areas of chemistry that have far reaching potential in areas of particular relevance to our rapidly changing world – from the use of modern spectroscopy to solve problems in energy and sustainability to the use of new synthetic methods to, for example, make smart materials for biological and optical applications.”

Lancaster University vice-chancellor Prof Mark E Smith said: “Chemistry is a core science which enhances Lancaster’s ability to address major scientific problems, and working closely with other departments across the university will enhance our cross-disciplinary research excellence.”

He added: “In addition, the department, and its superb new facilities, enable us to significantly support, and work alongside, the region’s chemistry-related industry – one of the largest concentrations in the UK.”

The university’s head of chemistry, Prof Peter Fielden, added: “This investment is a huge signal of Lancaster’s intention to be one of the leading chemistry departments in the UK.

New facilities at Lancaster’s chemistry department’s disposal include new research and teaching laboratories, A £1.2 million solid state NMR machine that weighs three tonnes, two solution state NMR machines that cost around £300,000 as well as a bevy of impressive equipment such as the fastest microscale 3D printer available,

The department has strong links with Lancaster research centres, such as Energy Lancaster and Materials Science Institute.

Dr Robert Parker, chief executive of the RSC said: “It’s fantastic to see Lancaster University making such a big investment in training the chemists of the future. Chemistry is vital for solving many of the biggest problems we face, from climate change to antimicrobial resistance, and to support a flourishing knowledge-based economy.”