Business support is rewarded with honour

Lancashire businessman Mark Crabtree OBE received his award to acknowledge the significant contribution he has made to the audio engineering industry.

Mark, founder of Burnley-based audio engineering company AMS Neve, counts some of the world’s most prestigious film and recording studios as customers.

He has won Academy Awards, an Emmy and a Grammy. Year-after-year Oscar nominees have had their soundtracks mixed and/or music recorded on his company’s equipment.

Mark plays a key role in university life by inviting UCLan students to his studio and over the years he has also employed a number of graduates.