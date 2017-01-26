Boy racer aces top class place

Penwortham schoolboy Leon Parker-Livesey has a burning ambition to be top of the class

The Priory Academy pupil is adding world championships to his studies as he prepares to represent the UK in the World BMX Championships in South Carolina.

Year 11 student Leon got involved with BMX’s when he was seven and for the past three years he has been racing at regional and national level.

He said: “I used to see the Preston Pirates train on the track on London Road when I was around seven and used to ask my mum if I could go.

“She eventually gave in and within a few weeks of going I was hooked and joined Preston Pirates BMX Club. I train three times a week and most weekends during the season.

His achievements in 2016 included the North Region Championship, the North Region Club Championship, Preston Pirates Championship, the Mid Lancs Winter Series and the Scottish Open.

He said: “Thankfully I haven’t had any serious injuries on the bike – although at one event I did break my collarbone when I tripped down a start hill in Scotland after winning a race.

“Winning competitions gives me more confidence for big events such as regionals, nationals and the British Championships.

“I am always the last one to leave the track. I love it.”