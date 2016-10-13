Advice session gets top marks

Young people from across South Ribble converged on Leyland’s Study Zone for a careers event with a difference.

The event, which took place at The Zone, West Paddock, Leyland, was attended by young people between the ages of 14 and 19.

Representatives from local employers, colleges and training providers were on hand to provide advice .

The event was organised by Lancashire County Council’s Wellbeing, Prevention and Early Help Service.

County Coun Matthew Tomlinson, the cabinet member for children, young people and schools, said: “We think that these types of events are really useful for anyone leaving school or college who is unsure about what to do next, or 16 to 19-year-olds who are currently not in employment, education or training.”

“We hold these events to help and encourage young people to gain further qualifications and get a job or an apprenticeship.

“Any young person going along to them will get impartial information, advice and guidance.

“Importantly, we also get an opportunity to meet young people and potentially help them to take their next step in life.”