Driving day for people with sight loss

Sight loss charity Galloway’s is now able to host its annual Driving Day for blind and partially sighted people following disappointment earlier this year.

The Preston-based organisation was forced to cancel its plans after the venue - Three Sisters Race Track in Wigan - went into liquidation.

But the circuit is up and running, with a date fixed for September 11.

James Coulton, activities co-ordinator, said: “We know driving is one of the things people living with sight loss miss the most, so to be able to offer the opportunity to be able to drive again, or sometimes for the first time, is incredible. We work with a host of driving instructors who donate their time, skills and vehicles to enable us to allow blind and partially sighted people the opportunity to experience something so many of us take for granted on a daily basis.

“It is an absolutely amazing day, during which local blind and partially sighted people are given the opportunity to drive with local driving instructors in their dual controlled cars, and experience the track as passengers with classic/sports car and motorbike owner drivers.”

The event costs £20. Anybody with sight loss who wants to attend should call 01772 744148 or email james.coulton@galloways.org.uk.