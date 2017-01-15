Driver trapped in car crash

A driver is in hospital after a car crash in Preston.

Fire crews from Fulwood and Preston were called to Haighton Green Lane near Grimsargh at around 8.30pm last night to reports that a car had come off the road and the driver was trapped inside.

Firefighters braced the vehicle to prevent the car, which was on its side, from falling over.

The driver was freed and taken to Royal Preston Hospital by ambulance.

It was one of four road incidents across Preston in the space of four hours, with two minor crashes at the junction of Broadway and Garstang Road in Fulwood and another on Sharoe Green Lane.