Derian House children wish Miss England good luck

Staff and children at Derian House Children’s Hospice have waved off their ambassador, Miss England Elizabeth Grant, as she gets ready for the finals of Miss World 2016.

The 20-year-old is now in Washington DC, ahead of the Miss World finals on December 18. She has a packed itinerary which includes publicity events, radio and television interviews and photo shoots alongside the other 117 contestants from across the globe.

She has chosen the Chorley hospice, which cared for her 12-year-old sister Melanie before her death in 2001, to benefit from her Beauty With A Purpose charity work in her Miss World journey.

Elizabeth, of Ribbleton, said: “Derian House holds a very special place in my heart and my visits have been some of the highlights of my time as Miss England so far.

“It is amazing to be able to give something back to Derian where Mel, my family and I were looked after so well and where we know we can always turn for support.”

In her work as Miss England, Elizabeth has been helping to raise the profile of Derian House and bring in much-needed funds. The hospice provides a lifeline for children and young people with life threatening illnesses and life-limiting conditions, offering respite, palliative and end-of-life care, as well as counselling and bereavement support for their families.

Derian House chief executive Georgina Cox said: “Everyone here at Derian would like to wish Elizabeth the very best of luck as she vies to become Miss World.

“She is such a fabulous ambassador for us and always makes time in her busy schedule to pay us a visit. She never fails to have a smile on her face and a friendly word for the children and young people who look forward to her visits.

“The girls love to try on her Miss England crown and quite a few are now hoping they will have a chance to model the Miss World one, too.

“We will be following Elizabeth’s progress in the United States avidly here at Derian and we are behind her all the way. She means the world to us and to see her crowned Miss World would be phenomenal.”

To help Elizabeth in her Miss World campaign vote for her through the official Miss World app



