Crowds gather to see Coca-Cola truck in Lancaster

Thousands flocked to Lancaster on Saturday to see the famous Coca-Cola truck after it set up camp in Dalton Square for the afternoon.

The iconic Christmas truck – which for many signals the beginning of the festive season – drew in people of all ages, who braved the cold weather to queue to have their photo taken and collect a mini can of Coke.

Julie Nicholson with Macy, 10, and Bailey, three.

This was the first time the vehicle had stopped in Lancaster, having visited Morecambe for the last two years.

It is the sixth time the truck has toured the UK, stopping at 44 locations across the country.

The truck first graced our TV screens in the winter of 1995, and has since become a familiar, Christmassy sight.

Queues gather for the Coca-Cola truck in Lancaster's Dalton Square on Saturday.

