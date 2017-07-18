Croston salutes Bastille Day

Croston welcomed a French choir as part of its celebrations to mark Bastille Day.

North West MEP Julie Ward also spoke to the crowd about the importance of relations between Croston and its twin town Azay-le-Rideau in France.

Organiser Alan Whittaker said: “It was a wonderful success.

“The choir sang a couple of songs to rapturous applause.

“The weather was not kind to us but we had a few people turn up.

“We had a cake stall and entertainment for the children.

“We had the French flag flying and Julie, who opened the ceremony splendidly, presented a European tree to Croston Together.

“She also spoke about the importance of Europe.”

The charity, Croston Together, which was set up to support community initiatives since the 2015 Boxing Day floods, had paid for the cost of the Gazebos used for the Bastille Day event on Friday, July 14.