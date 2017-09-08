Would-be thief 'wees' in church bucket

A would-be thief has sparked an appeal after he urinated in a church bucket, say police.

The incident happened on September 5 at around 1.15pm at the church of Our Lady Star of the Sea in St Annes on St David's Road South.

Police believe this man may be able to help with their enquiries

Police are appealing for members of the public to identify the man in the CCTV images who they think may be able to help them with their investigation.

A police spokesman said: "The offender has entered the church, which was open to the public at the time, he then attempted to steal some property.

"The suspect has then urinated in a bucket also causing damage.

"The images are not of the best quality, however, we are sure someone may recognise his clothing or his dog."

Police are appealing for anyone who recognises the dog to get in touch

Anyone with information or who noticed anything suspicious in the area please email the Officer in the Case – PC 731 Oliver Maughan Oliver.Maughan@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting crime number WA1716345.

You can also report online https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/ or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or on-line at Crimestoppers-uk.org