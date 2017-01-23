Woman charged with murder

A woman has been charged with the murder of a man in Blackburn.

Deanha Neely, 32, of no fixed address will appear at Blackburn Magistrates Court on Monday 23 January.



A second woman aged 34 from Great Harwood who was also arrested on suspicion of murder has been released without charge.

At around 7pm on January 18th police entered a premises on Cross Fold following a report of concern for welfare for a man. Once inside the property the body of Derek Taylor, 71, from Blackburn was found by officers.

Mr Taylor’s family have paid the following tribute to him: “The family of Derek Taylor (Twirl) are devastated at the shocking news surrounding the death of their father and brother. He was a character (him and his coach!) with a big heart of gold and will be greatly missed.”

A post mortem examination revealed he died having suffered significant head injuries.