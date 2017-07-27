Two men arrested after Preston shop raid

Have your say

Two men have been arrested after a convenience shop in Preston was raided by thieves, say police.

Officers received reports of the incident at around 4.40am on Wednesday July 26 after a quantity of cigarettes was taken from the Spar on Liverpool Road in Longton.

Police say a Range Rover Evoque, which was believed to have been used in the theft, was spotted on cameras in the early hours of July 27.

Investigations revealed that the car had been stolen from a family who were on holiday.

A spokesman for the police said: "The car, which was thought to have been used in the burglary, was spotted by automatic plate recognition cameras.

"Officers pursued the vehicle and used a stinger to bring it to a halt as it approached Burnley Town Centre on Accrington Road at around half past midnight.

"Two male occupants made-off from the scene.

"Police officers searched the area and found the men a short time later hiding in a compound."

The men were arrested on suspicion of burglary, theft of a vehicle and drink driving.