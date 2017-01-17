Tributes paid to Preston woman Victoria Cherry

heartfelt tributes have been paid to a mum found dead in a house in Bolton as detectives continue to question a man on suspicion of her murder.

Victoria Cherry, 44, had been missing for more than a year despite attempts by her family to trace her

The former Fulwood High School student is survived by her daughter Robyn, sons Jack and Logan, and her grandchildren.

Officers from Greater Manchester Police searched a property on Toronto Street, Bolton, on Monday following a development in the investigation.

A 43-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and a short time later, after further enquiries, officers made a grim discovery at the one bedroomed flat.

Formal identification has not yet taken place but officers believe it is the body of Victoria.

Victoria had two sons with her ex-partner Steven "Joey" Woods.

Today his niece Samatha Mitchell, 28, from Preston, said: " She was a troubled soul. But she was always there for me.

"She classed herself as my auntie. We can't believe it.

"I'll just remember the times she was there to give me advice and support. And her bubbly character.

"I've been wondering were she was all this time. It's just heart breaking."

It is understood Victoria, known as Vicky to friends, had a chaotic lifestyle at times and that it was not unusual for her not to have contact with her family for long periods of time.

However her mother reported her formally missing to Lancashire Police in October after being unable to trace her.

In a tragic twist it has emerged Victoria, who had studied hairdressing at college, was good friends with Nicola Seed who was brutally murdered in Grange, Preston, nearly six years ago.

Detective Chief Inspector Terry Crompton of GMP’s Serious Crime Division, said: “We are continuing to support Victoria’s family as they deal with this devastating news.

“The arrested man remains in custody but I’m urging anyone with any information that would help our enquiries to get in touch.

“If you have information about Victoria’s whereabouts since her disappearance in 2015 or if you hold any information about the events leading up to our discovery, please contact us as a matter of urgency.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 4711 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.