Train delay passenger fails to overturn restraining order

A train passenger has failed in his bid to overturn a restraining order banning him from contact with a Virgin Trains worker.

Kyle Taylor, 23, of School Lane, Bamber Bridge, was prosecuted following his alleged conduct during a journey in which two suicides delayed passengers.

Earlier this year, he was convicted of threatening behaviour towards a member of Virgin train staff, during the delayed journey - but successfully appealed the conviction at Preston’s Sessions House Court.

Despite this, the court took the unusual step of allowing a restraining order against the staff member to remain in place.

Virgin Trains then sought an additional order in the civil court banning Taylor from Virgin stations. Taylor took his bid to overturn the first restraining order to Preston Magistrates’ Court, saying Virgin trains were using it as a “punitive measure” and that it was affecting his ability to attend studies and see family.

A previous court hearing was told Taylor, a passenger on the Euston to Preston service on July 23 last year, had followed a member of staff to the kitchen part of the catering carriage and accused her of being “racist”, after staff had started handing out free refreshments to passengers.

The West Coast service was delayed by a suicide on the line and then diverted by a second suicide on the same route, meaning the train only arrived at Preston at 2.15am the following day.

In the latest hearing prosecutor Jim Mowbray said he had spoken to the original victim. District Judge Jane Goodwin said the magistrates had no jurisdiction over the issues grieving Taylor.

She said: “Virgin Trains have taken it upon themselves to seek an order refusing to allow him entrance to Virgin stations, impacting on his studies and seeing family.

“But the fact they imposed a separate ban doesn’t make this restraining order unneccessary or inappropriate.

“This court has no jurisdiction to go behind what Virgin Trains are doing in this particular matter and I find your application to be without merit before this court.”