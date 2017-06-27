Three arrested after 'stolen' car pursued through Preston

Three people have been arrested after a car crashed into a hedge during a police pursuit through Preston, say police.

Officers spotted the black Mercedes, which was suspected to have been stolen overnight in Fulwood, at around 9am this morning and pursued it to Manor House Lane.

According to officers two men and a woman attempted to make off from the scene but were arrested a short time after.

A police spokesman said: "Around 9am today officers pursued a suspected stolen vehicle in Preston.

"The vehicle, a black Mercedes car, stopped in Manor House Lane and three people made off from the scene.

"A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary, dangerous driving and failing to stop.

"A 43-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary, while a 42-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of burglary and theft of a motor vehicle."

All suspects remain in custody.