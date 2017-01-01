Street closed off while police investigate discovery of body

Police have closed off a road in Preston after it is believed a body was found in a nearby address.

Barlow Street, closed to Plungington Community Centre, has been taped off and four police vehicles were in attendance on Sunday morning. Police forensic officers were seen outside the property this morning.

An ambulance was also seen in the road, which is closed, with the police cordon extending from Brook Street to Plungington Road and Aqueduct Street to Eldon Street.

A police spokesman said there were no further details and the road was closed while they investigated.

Inspector Phil Broughton added: “We are looking into the incident and investigations are continuing. A statement will be made later today.”