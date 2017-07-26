Residents in Chorley highlight issues on live police FB chat

A live question and answer session with Chorley’s police has revealed the town’s fears for the area.

Two officers fielded questions from residents for an hour using the comment function on the force’s Facebook page.

A police spokesman said: “This one in particular was new for these officers and was used as a way of introducing Alison and Julian, putting faces to names, whilst giving people the opportunity to build a relationship with their local team and a chance to report any concerns.”

Among some of the main concerns which came to light were speeding and drug dealing. One way street Duke Lane was reported to have drivers going down it the wrong way while Gillibrands North, Pilling Lane in Chorley and Back Lane in Clayton-le-Woods were all highlighted as speeding trouble spots.

Writing on the Facebook thread Lyndsey Gee said: “Please can you advise on what is planned for speeding measures on Pilling Lane. I’ve been living here over 30 years, the road has become a racetrack.”

Chorley police pledged to take the issues to a speed management group meeting to look into what could be the best way forward.

Meanwhile concerns were also raised about possible drug dealing going on in Croft Road and the Blackstone Road area of Chorley. Kathy Clayton said: “We still have issues around the Blackstone Road area and hearing young kids saying they’re “stoned” is very sad and uncomfortable.”

Officers responded saying they would pass information on to the right officers and advised residents contact their neighbourhood policing teams to chorley.npt@lancashire.pnn.police.uk

To report a crime go to https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/