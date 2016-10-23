Police renew assault appeal

Police have issued a renewed appeal for information following a serious sexual assult in Fulwood.

The incident is believed to have occurred sometime between 2am and 4am in the early hours of Friday morning, October 21, in the vicinity of Sherwood Way.

The 23-year-old woman found at the scene is being cared for by specially-trained officers.

Detectives are now urging anybody with information about the incident to get in touch as soon as possible.

In particular they would like to speak to a dog-walker and the driver of an orange car, both believed to have been in the area at around the time of the offence.

Det Supt Andrew Murphy, of Preston CID, said: “This was a serious sexual assault and we are working extremely hard to piece together exactly what happened.

“We would now like to speak to anyone with information – however small – that could assist with our inquiries.

“In particular we would like to trace the driver of an orange-coloured car and a man who was out walking his dogs, both of whom are believed to have been in the vicinity at the time of the assault.

“We would also like to reassure the public that we have stepped up patrols in the area and are doing everything we can to establish exactly what occurred.”

Anybody with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log number 122 of October 21.